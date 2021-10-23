Puducherry

20 migrant workers arrested

The Sederapet Police on Saturday arrested 20 migrant workers for assaulting three policemen and damaging four vehicles inside the industrial estate.

The workers resorted to violence on Friday after a worker, Tikaram Malik, died at a steel factory in Sederapet Industrial Estate.

When the police came to the factory following the death, the workers attacked them and damaged their vehicles.

The Sederapet Police said a case has been registered against migrant workers and two senior employees of the steel factory for the death of Mr. Malik. Twenty persons were arrested on Saturday for the violence, the police said.


