20 houses in a colony ransacked after inter-caste couple flee

Tension prevailed in Anathur Colony near Thiruvennainallur in the district on Wednesday after a group of caste Hindus vandalised around 20 houses belonging to Dalits after an inter-caste marriage came to light.

According to the police, E. Thirumoorthy, 22, of Anathur Colony, was in a relationship with M. Jayapratha, 22, of Anathur. The couple married on January 7 without informing their parents and continued to live in their respective houses. Jayapratha’s parents started looking for a groom for her. She informed Thirumoorthy about this. The couple left their homes on February 21 and their whereabouts are still not known.

Meanwhile, Jayapratha’s parents lodged a complaint with the Thiruvennainallur police after they came to know that the couple had a registered their marriage in Cuddalore. The police held talks with both the families and a police picket was posted in Anathur Colony to prevent any clash.

Vehicles damaged

Around 9.45 a.m. on Wednesday, a group of caste Hindus raided Anathur Colony despite the presence of a few police personnel and ransacked the house of Thirumoorthy and 19 other houses in the colony. Before the residents realised what was happening, the trespassers stormed the tenements and started destroying utensils and other valuables. The group damaged the vehicles parked in the colony. Sources said that around 10 persons, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, were injured in the violence.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar visited Anathur Colony and inspected the ransacked houses. A huge posse of police personnel has been stationed at Anathur Colony.

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of Tindivanam-based Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) which visited the colony on Wednesday said that the attack was pre-meditated.

I. Pandian, executive director of SASY, said that a group of caste Hindus youth who were aware about the inter-caste marriage of the couple planned the attack in a WhatsApp group operated by them a few days ago. He said the couple left their homes fearing for their lives although there was a Madras High Court order to the government to ensure security for inter-caste couples.