2 constables suspended on bribery charge

Two constables attached to the Grand Bazaar Police station and India Reserve Battalion (IRB) have been suspended as part of a preliminary inquiry against them on corruption charges.

According to a senior police official, constable D. Sathish Kumar and IRB personnel, Suresh K. , were suspended on charges of demanding bribe from a young couple from Tamil Nadu

The couple was staying in a guest house in the town. Occupants in adjacent rooms informed the police about “disturbance” caused by the couple.

The two constables were deputed to inquire into the complaint, said the official.

The police came to know from the couple about the harassment by the constables.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that they had collected money from the couple to avoid registering a case, the officer told The Hindu.

“We have only spoken to the woman over phone. We will try to get her statement to ascertain whether she received any physical harassment. The Director-General of Police has given instructions to take stern action against the constables,” the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal is expected to submit a preliminary report to the Director-General of Police.