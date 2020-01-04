Puducherry

193 bus routes get e-booking facility

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Villupuram, extended the facility for online booking and reservation to an additional 193 routes across the State, from the existing 73.

Passengers can now book tickets online on www.tnstc.in. and other third-party ticketing sites.

