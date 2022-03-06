19 of 27 U.T. students repatriated from Ukraine, says CM

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Sunday that 19 of the 27 students from the Union Territory who were trapped in Ukraine had been evacuated from the war-hit country.

He told reporters that while 14 students had safely returned home thanks to the Centre’s Operation Ganga, five students had reached Delhi on special flights and had been put up in the government hostel.

The remaining students were expected to be repatriated soon, the Chief Minister said.

The government will bear the costs of repatriating all the students, he said.

Steps are being taken to bring home the remaining eight students, of whom one each are from Puducherry and Yanam and three each from Karaikal and Mahe.