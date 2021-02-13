Puducherry

19 fresh cases reported in U.T.

The Union Territory on Friday recorded 19 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Puducherry, three from Mahe and two from Karaikal.

The number of active cases stood at 284, including 166 under home isolation, according to data released by the Health Department.

The Union Territory has reported as many as 658 fatalities, 39,416 cases and 38,476 recoveries thus far.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 2:59:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/19-fresh-cases-reported-in-ut/article33825875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY