19 fresh cases reported in U.T.

The Union Territory on Friday recorded 19 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Puducherry, three from Mahe and two from Karaikal.

The number of active cases stood at 284, including 166 under home isolation, according to data released by the Health Department.

The Union Territory has reported as many as 658 fatalities, 39,416 cases and 38,476 recoveries thus far.