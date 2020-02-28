19 drinking water units sealed in Cuddalore

As many as 19 packaged drinking water units that were found functioning without a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Public Works Department (PWD) were sealed by officials in the district on Thursday.

The action was taken after the Madras High Court directed all District Collectors to close down all illegal drinking water packaging units that extracted groundwater illegally and used it for commercial gains.

According to official sources, a team of officials from the PWD and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) inspected packaged drinking water units in the district. The team found that as many as 19 units in Cuddalore, Panruti and Kurunjipadi blocks were functioning without NOC from the PWD.

The units had also failed to get permission from the Directorate of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning. The units and their godowns were sealed. Officials said the drive would continue in Chidambaram and Virudhachalam blocks.