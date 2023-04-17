ADVERTISEMENT

18,298 families in Puducherry to get fishing ban subsidy: Minister Lakshminarayanan

April 17, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As many as 18,298 fishermen families in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions will be entitled to ₹6,500 in cash. Fishermen in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory on the west coast will be entitled to the cash subsidy after the commencement of the fishing ban season from June 1,

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The disbursement of fishing ban subsidy for fishermen in the Puducherry will commence from Tuesday, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan has said.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for a diesel bunk to provide subsidised diesel to fishermen, he said the Puducherry Government had already revised the fishing ban subsidy from ₹5,500 to ₹6,500 and the enhanced amount would be disbursed from Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

As many as 18,298 fishermen families in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions will be entitled to ₹6,500 in cash. Fishermen in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory on the west coast will be entitled to the cash subsidy after the commencement of the fishing ban season from June 1, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said diesel bunks would be set up at the coastal hamlets of Nallavadu, Kalapet, and Veerampattinam in Puducherry to supply subsidised diesel to fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US