18,298 families in Puducherry to get fishing ban subsidy: Minister Lakshminarayanan

April 17, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The disbursement of fishing ban subsidy for fishermen in the Puducherry will commence from Tuesday, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan has said.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation stone for a diesel bunk to provide subsidised diesel to fishermen, he said the Puducherry Government had already revised the fishing ban subsidy from ₹5,500 to ₹6,500 and the enhanced amount would be disbursed from Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

As many as 18,298 fishermen families in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions will be entitled to ₹6,500 in cash. Fishermen in Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory on the west coast will be entitled to the cash subsidy after the commencement of the fishing ban season from June 1, he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said diesel bunks would be set up at the coastal hamlets of Nallavadu, Kalapet, and Veerampattinam in Puducherry to supply subsidised diesel to fishermen.

