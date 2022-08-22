₹1,828 crore for developmental works under Smart City Mission, says Rangasamy

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday said the Union Government had granted approval for taking up various developmental works to the tune of ₹1,828 crores under the Smart City Mission in the city. Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Mr. Rangasamy said the Government had proposed to take up works under various sectors including tourism and heritage, electricity, affordable housing scheme, education, 24x7 water supply, sewage e-health, solid waste, urban drainage, optical fibre, urban transport, industries and e-commerce. The works would be completed before June 2023.

The construction of a mini sports stadium at Anna Thidal and construction of 220 dwelling units at Chinnayapuram for economically weaker sections under affordable housing project at a cost of ₹9.66 crore and ₹18.03 crore respectively are under way.

The Chief Minister said improvement to the Government Botanical Garden, urban forest area of Swadeshi mills, and beautification of the Grand Canal would also be taken up under the Smart City Mission. In addition, a facelift would be provided to the existing bus stand on Maraimalai Adigal Salai and a new bus stand would be constructed on the East Coast Road. The Goubert Market would be reconstructed and the work had been allotted to the National Building Construction Corporation. All the above works would be taken up at a cost of ₹313.3 crore.

The Government has also proposed to operate 25 e-buses and 50 e-autos under the Smart City Mission.