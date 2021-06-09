18 nursing officers transferred

The Health Department has issued transfer/posting orders to 18 nursing officers attached to government hospitals in Puducherry and Karaikal.

An order stated that nursing officers transferred from Puducherry to Karaikal should move first and only on their reporting for duty at respective regional institution should the nursing officers there be relieved of duty to join in Puducherry, so that there is no shortage in Karaikal region.

The order also specified that no leave should be granted to the transferred staff during joining period and no request for retention/cancellation of transfer order should be entertained.

In May, 24 nursing officers were transferred within Puducherry and five in Karaikal region.