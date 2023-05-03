ADVERTISEMENT

18-day Koovagam festival draws to a close

May 03, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

At Koothandavar temple, the transgenders re-enacted the episode from the Mahabharata where Lord Krishna takes the form of a woman and marries Aravan. After Aravan is sacrificed, the transgender people symbolically take on widowhood

The Hindu Bureau

Aravan, the presiding deity of Koothandavar temple being taken out in a procession on the concluding day of the festivities at Koovagam in Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district on Wednesday. 

The annual 18-day Koovagam festival concluded on Wednesday with the widowhood rituals held at the Koothandavar temple in Koovagam village in Ulundurpet. After participating in the Miss Koovagam beauty contest in Villupuram on Tuesday, the transgenders travelled to Koovagam for the main event.

At Koothandavar temple, they re-enacted the episode from the Mahabharata where Lord Krishna took the form of a woman and married Aravan. After Aravan is sacrificed, the transgender people symbolically turned widows, wearing white sarees and breaking bangles.

Several other events like awareness campaigns and mobile HIV testing were also held as part of the festivities on Wednesday.

