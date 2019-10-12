₹17.80 lakh seized

An election flying squad seized ₹17.80 lakh from a car at Kozhipannai near Gingee in the district on Friday. The team headed by Thirunavakarasu was checking vehicles at Kozhipannai at around 2.30 a.m. when they intercepted a car.

Those travelling by the card were identified as Govindaraj, a businessman of Tiruchi and his wife Jayanthi.

They said they were taking the money to Arani, but did not have any documents to support it. The cash was handed over to the Vikravandi taluk office. Once they produce the documents, the two can take the money back, an official said.