178 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T. as Test Positivity Rate stands at 9.78%

August 04, 2022 19:26 IST

Puducherry records 152 of the new cases, no cases in Mahe

The Union Territory recorded 178 COVID-19 cases against 119 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 152 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,820 tests, followed by Karaikal (15) and Yanam (11). There were no cases reported from Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 9.78%, case fatality rate 1.15% and recovery rate 98.37%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 831 active cases (four patients in hospital and 827 in home isolation), a total of 1,71,402 cases and 1,68,604 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 23.53 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.91 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 9,062 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 18,68,277 vaccine doses.