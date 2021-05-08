1,746 fresh cases in Puducherry

Toll touches highest number of 19 on a single day

Puducherry recorded the highest single-day toll in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with 19 fatalities even as 1,746 new cases were confirmed from 8,220 tests on Friday.

Puducherry reported 17 deaths and Yanam two to take the toll to 920 in the Union Territory.

With this, the region-wise toll is Puducherry 754, Karaikal 96, Yanam 56 and Mahe 14.

All the patients, including nine women, were in the 37-73 age group. While six patients had no co-morbidity, two patients were brought dead to the hospital.

Of the new cases, Puducherry accounted for 1,375 patients, Karaikal 183, Yanam 136 and Mahe 50.

The test positivity rate was 21.24%, case fatality rate 1.35% and recovery rate 79.53%. After the recovery of 1,079 patients on Friday, the active cases stood at 13,078 cases. Of this, 2,054 were in hospitals and 11,024 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was Jipmer 416, IGMCRI 370 and Covid Care Centres 840.

Of the 68,373 cases, 54,375 patients have recovered so far.

Of an estimated 8.39 lakh tests conducted by the health department to date, over 7.62 lakh were negative.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, 168 healthcare workers, 97 frontline staff and 559 members of the public took their first shots of the Covid vaccine on Friday across the Union Territory. The number of persons vaccinated in the U.T. to date aggregated 2,09,062.