174 complaints received in Makkal Kurai Theerpu Naal programmeheld at police stations

Updated - November 23, 2024 09:22 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 334 people participated in the weekly grievance redressal programme held at various police stations in the Union Territory on Saturday.

Around 334 people participated in the weekly grievance redressal programme — ‘Makkal Kurai Theerpu Naal’ — held at various police stations in the Union Territory on Saturday. 

A press release here said various police stations in the Union Territory received 174 complaints during the redressal programme organised by the Police Department. Of the total complaints received, 95 have been resolved. Directions have been issued to the concerned police stations to dispose the remaining complaints at the earliest, the release said.

While the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Sathiyasundaram, attended the programme held at Reddiyarpalayam police station, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan was present at Thavalakuppam police station. The initiative will continue in the coming weeks. The grievance redressal programme will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at police stations, the release said.

