17,028 appeared for SSLC exam

Of the 17,393 students, including private candidates, registered for the SSLC examinations in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, 17,028 appeared for the exams on Friday.

As per a release from the Education Department, of the 14,497 students enrolled for the examination in Puducherry region, 14, 234 have appeared on the first day of the exam. In Karaikal, 2,794 students appeared while the total enrolled in the region was 2,896.

The SSLC exams are held in 48 centres in both the regions. The department has set up 15 centres for distributing question papers and answer sheets, the release said.