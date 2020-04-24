17 arrested for bid to protest

Seventeen leaders belonging to different political parties were arrested on Friday while trying to stage a protest against the Centre for not providing financial assistance to the Union Territory to deal with COVID- 19 pandemic.

Though the leaders planned to protest in front of the Gandhi Statue on Beach Road, the venue was changed to the Head Post Office because of restrictions in force.

As the leaders gathered near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Friday to take out a rally to the Head Post Office, the police arrested them citing section 144 of CrPC being in force. They were taken to different police stations and later released.

Among the arrested were former Speaker and chief of Pradesh Congress Committee A.V. Subramanian, DMK leader in the Assembly R. Siva, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam and VCK leader Deva Pozilan.

Mr. Saleem said the Centre had ignored the Union Territory while allocating funds to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.