16 selected for National School Games Championship

As many as 16 students from Puducherry have been selected to participate in the 62nd National School Games Championship 2016-17 to be held at Ahmed Nagar district in Maharashtra.

A release said the students — V. Shanshank, M. Muneef, P. Pranav Kumar, M.R. Visweshvaran, R. Hariharan, M. Hariharan, R. Gowtham, K. Venkateswar, M. Ganeshkaran, G. Adrain Mervin, S. Akshay Kumar, R. Prasanth, K. Monishwar, S. Lokdeep, M. Karthik Raja and S. Manoj Kumar from various schools in Puducherry will take part in the Boys Under 14 Cricket event from January 31 to February 4.

K. Sandirassegarane, team Manager and A. Gilbert, team coach will accompany the students.