Puducherry

16 selected for National School Games Championship

As many as 16 students from Puducherry have been selected to participate in the 62nd National School Games Championship 2016-17 to be held at Ahmed Nagar district in Maharashtra.

A release said the students — V. Shanshank, M. Muneef, P. Pranav Kumar, M.R. Visweshvaran, R. Hariharan, M. Hariharan, R. Gowtham, K. Venkateswar, M. Ganeshkaran, G. Adrain Mervin, S. Akshay Kumar, R. Prasanth, K. Monishwar, S. Lokdeep, M. Karthik Raja and S. Manoj Kumar from various schools in Puducherry will take part in the Boys Under 14 Cricket event from January 31 to February 4.

K. Sandirassegarane, team Manager and A. Gilbert, team coach will accompany the students.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 7:32:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/16-selected-for-National-School-Games-Championship/article17104717.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY