16 PU faculty members feature in list of top global scientist

October 29, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen faculty members of the Pondicherry University have been featured in the Stanford University’s list of top 2% scientists from across the globe for the year 2023. The list was released by Elsevier.

Various criteria, including the number of publications, citations, and the impact of research, were taken into consideration while compiling the list.

The remarkable achievement is a recognition of the commitment and diligent efforts of the faculty members, the university said in a press note.

