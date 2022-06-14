16 new cases raise active tally to 49 in U.T.

Special Correspondent June 14, 2022 18:55 IST

Special Correspondent June 14, 2022 18:55 IST

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a 24-hour span in several months

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a 24-hour span in several months

The number of COVID-19 infections saw a jump on Tuesday with 16 newly-diagnosed cases taking the active tally to 49 in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of cases recorded in a 24-hour span in several months. Puducherry reported seven of the new cases, which were detected from 1,808 tests, followed by six in Karaikal and three in Mahe. No cases were reported in Yanam. Of the active cases in the Union Territory, after five patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, two were in hospital and 47 in home quarantine. The test positivity rate was 0.88%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.79%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 49 active cases, a total of 1,65,955 cases and 1,63,944 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.65 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.10 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 948 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,24,318 vaccine doses.



Our code of editorial values