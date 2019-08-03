₹16 crore distributed to SHGs

The Indian Bank has disbursed loans amounting to ₹16 crore to 388 self-help groups in the Union Territory for taking up various ventures.

K. Chandra Reddy, field general manager, Indian Bank, Chennai, distributed the money to beneficiaries recently. According to a press release, in his address, Mr. Reddy said the bank had given utmost importance to women empowerment and hence loans were made easily available to SHGs. The recovery rate of loans given to SHGs was also very encouraging.

B. Veeraraghavan, zonal manager, Indian Bank, and R. Rajagopal, assistant general manager, also participated.