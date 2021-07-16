16 children test positive in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

16 July 2021 00:22 IST

All of them have been admitted to IGMCRI

At least 16 child patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said while 16 children had tested positive for SARS CoV-2 and were admitted to the paediatric COVID-19 ward at the IGMCRI, the test results were awaited in the case of four newborns of mothers with COVID-19. The result of one newborn returned negative.

While 12 children were in the 1 to 5 age group, four were aged under 5, Dr. Mohan Kumar said.

