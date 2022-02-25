₹1.57 crore to fund welfare measures for People living with HIV

CM takes part in the first meeting of the State Council on AIDs

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy took part in meeting of the State Council on AIDS in Puducherry held recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government would earmark a sum of ₹1.57 crore towards the welfare measures for People Living with HIV/AIDS (PLHIV) in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has said. Participating in the first meeting of the State Council on AIDS (SCA) held recently, Mr. Rangasamy, who is also the SCA chairman, said the government would bear the expenditure pertaining to enhanced benefits for the PLHIV community. There are an estimated 1,500 PLHIV registered for Anti-Retroviral Therapy in the Union Territory. Participants at the meeting which was attended by officials from the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), Government of India, including Nidhi Rawat, National Consultant for Information, Education and Communication, unanimously decided to enhance the monthly pension provided to the PLHIV on par with the hike implemented in the existing old age pension scheme recently. Another decision was to provide PLHIV pension scheme to the widows (living with HIV) in addition to the widow pension benefits and to enhance the transport charges given to the PLHIV for their monthly visits to the Anti-Retroviral Therapy centres, increasing it from ₹400 to 1,800 per year. Officials also agreed to provide nutrition supplements to the People living with HIV in the Union Territory to the tune of ₹1,025 per month and to extend the benefits of Antyodaya Anna Yojana to the PLHIV, who are already holding BPL cards. Sofana Devi, District Judge cum Member Secretary, Union Territory Legal Services Authority, C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, and G. Sriramulu, Director of Health Services, Utpal Das and Samruthi from NACO, and S. Chithradevi, AIDS Control Society project director were among those who participated. The meeting, held under the auspices of the Pondicherry State AIDS Control Society and Health and Family Welfare Department, was attended by Directors of Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Women and Child development and Labour and representatives of various social organisations.



