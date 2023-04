April 06, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A total of 15,474 students in Puducherry and Karaikal regions appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on Thursday. As many as 7,817 boys and 7,657 girls from over 300 higher secondary schools appeared for the first paper. Of the 15,474 students, 12,844 were from Puducherry and 2,630 from Karaikal. The SSLC exams are being held in 51 centres in both regions.