15,412 students appear for SSLC exam in Puducherry, Karaikal regions

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A total of 15,412 students on Tuesday appeared for the SSLC examination in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. A total of 15,556 students, including private candidates, had registered for the examination.

As per a release from the Education Department, of the 12,957 students who enrolled for the examination in Puducherry region, 12,844 appeared on the first day of the examination.

In Karaikal, 2,568 students appeared; the total number of students who enrolled in the region is 2,599.

The SSLC examination is held in 59 centres in both the regions.

