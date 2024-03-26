ADVERTISEMENT

15,412 students appear for SSLC exam in Puducherry, Karaikal regions

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Thiruvalluvar Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Puducherry  making last-minute preparations before appearing for the SSLC examination. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

A total of 15,412 students on Tuesday appeared for the SSLC examination in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. A total of 15,556 students, including private candidates, had registered for the examination.

As per a release from the Education Department, of the 12,957 students who enrolled for the examination in Puducherry region, 12,844 appeared on the first day of the examination.

In Karaikal, 2,568 students appeared; the total number of students who enrolled in the region is 2,599.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SSLC examination is held in 59 centres in both the regions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US