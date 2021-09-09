1,500 kg ration rice seized, two held

CUDDALORE

09 September 2021 01:09 IST

Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department (CS-CID) on Wednesday seized 1,500 kg of ration rice meant for supply under the public distribution system from a mini van and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted vehicle check on the Veppur-Salem Road when they intercepted a mini van near the Kanchirankulam bus stop. The team searched the vehicle and found 50 rice bags, each weighing 30 kg.

Investigation by the police revealed that the accused identified as S. Chitravel, 59, of Veppur, and V. Vignesh, 24, of Thittakudi, had purchased the rice from family cardholders to convert it into poultry feed and market the same to poultry units in Salem district.

The duo were arrested and remanded to custody.