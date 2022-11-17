150 posts vacant in Puducherry courts, says forum, appeals to Madras High Court to fill them

The People’s Right to Live Movement, a Puducherry-based forum, has urged the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to fill vacancies of judges in the Madras High Court.
In a memorandum addressed to the Acting Chief Justice T. Raja, the president of the Association, G.A. Jagannathan requested that District Judges from Puducherry, be given adequate representation while filling up the posts.
M. Thirukanna Selvan, former president of tge Puducherry Bar Association and legal counsel of the People’s Right to Live Movement, said that about 150 posts had remained vacant in Puducherry courts for several years. He urged the High Court to fill up the posts at the earliest.
Mr. Selvan said that though interviews were also held for the posts of Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader, Public Prosecutor, and Additional Public Prosecutor, the posts were yet to be filled. He requested that preference be given to advocates from the Union Territory while filling up these key posts.
