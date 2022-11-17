150 posts vacant in Puducherry courts, says forum, appeals to Madras High Court to fill them

November 17, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The People’s Right to Live Movement has sent a memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in this regard; it has also asked for natives of the Union Territory to be given preference for these posts

The Hindu Bureau

Madras High Court | Photo Credit: File

The People’s Right to Live Movement, a Puducherry-based forum, has urged the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to fill vacancies of judges in the Madras High Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a memorandum addressed to the Acting Chief Justice T. Raja, the president of the Association, G.A. Jagannathan requested that District Judges from Puducherry, be given adequate representation while filling up the posts.

M. Thirukanna Selvan, former president of tge Puducherry Bar Association and legal counsel of the People’s Right to Live Movement, said that about 150 posts had remained vacant in Puducherry courts for several years. He urged the High Court to fill up the posts at the earliest.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  3. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest
  4. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  5. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Selvan said that though interviews were also held for the posts of Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader, Public Prosecutor, and Additional Public Prosecutor, the posts were yet to be filled. He requested that preference be given to advocates from the Union Territory while filling up these key posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US