  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

150 posts vacant in Puducherry courts, says forum, appeals to Madras High Court to fill them

The People’s Right to Live Movement has sent a memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court in this regard; it has also asked for natives of the Union Territory to be given preference for these posts

November 17, 2022 01:06 pm | Updated 01:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court

Madras High Court | Photo Credit: File

The People’s Right to Live Movement, a Puducherry-based forum, has urged the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to fill vacancies of judges in the Madras High Court.

In a memorandum addressed to the Acting Chief Justice T. Raja, the president of the Association, G.A. Jagannathan requested that District Judges from Puducherry, be given adequate representation while filling up the posts.

M. Thirukanna Selvan, former president of tge Puducherry Bar Association and legal counsel of the People’s Right to Live Movement, said that about 150 posts had remained vacant in Puducherry courts for several years. He urged the High Court to fill up the posts at the earliest.

Mr. Selvan said that though interviews were also held for the posts of Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader, Public Prosecutor, and Additional Public Prosecutor, the posts were yet to be filled. He requested that preference be given to advocates from the Union Territory while filling up these key posts.

Related Topics

Puducherry / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.