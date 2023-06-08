ADVERTISEMENT

150 ponds to be renovated by August 15 under Amrit Sarovar Mission

June 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The mission, launched to coincide with the 75th Independence Day anniversary, envisages renovation of 75 ponds in each district of the country

The Hindu Bureau

The Amrit Sarovar Mission to renovate 150 waterbodies across Puducherry and Karaikal was recently launched at a programme in Pillayarkuppam.

Minister of Rural Development A. K. Sai J. Saravanakumar planted a sapling to roll-out the mission that targets renovation of the waterbodies by August 15.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary, Rural Development department, G. Sathiyamurthy, State Mission Director, Vaishakh Bagee, BDO, staff, SHG members and Pillaiyarkuppam community members participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amrit Sarovar mission, launched to coincide with the 75th Independence Day anniversary, envisages renovation of 75 ponds in each district of the country.

Accordingly, 150 waterbodies have been finalised and user groups formed in the Union Territory.

In Villianur block alone, there are 46 Amrit Sarovar waterbodies that have been earmarked for restoration. User groups have been formed with SHGs who would be handed over these sites for utilisation and management of the resource, and generation of self-employment, fish and duck rearing, irrigation, village tourism and other recreational activities.

The mission focuses on water conservation, people’s participation and proper utilisation of soil excavated from the waterbodies to boost infrastructure projects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US