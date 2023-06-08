150 ponds to be renovated by August 15 under Amrit Sarovar Mission

June 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Amrit Sarovar Mission to renovate 150 waterbodies across Puducherry and Karaikal was recently launched at a programme in Pillayarkuppam.

Minister of Rural Development A. K. Sai J. Saravanakumar planted a sapling to roll-out the mission that targets renovation of the waterbodies by August 15.

A. Nedunchezhiyan, Secretary, Rural Development department, G. Sathiyamurthy, State Mission Director, Vaishakh Bagee, BDO, staff, SHG members and Pillaiyarkuppam community members participated.

The Amrit Sarovar mission, launched to coincide with the 75th Independence Day anniversary, envisages renovation of 75 ponds in each district of the country.

Accordingly, 150 waterbodies have been finalised and user groups formed in the Union Territory.

In Villianur block alone, there are 46 Amrit Sarovar waterbodies that have been earmarked for restoration. User groups have been formed with SHGs who would be handed over these sites for utilisation and management of the resource, and generation of self-employment, fish and duck rearing, irrigation, village tourism and other recreational activities.

The mission focuses on water conservation, people’s participation and proper utilisation of soil excavated from the waterbodies to boost infrastructure projects.

