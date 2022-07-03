150 kg of gutkha products seized in Villupuram; one held

Bank account of 15 persons frozen

In a major haul, the Villupuram district police seized banned gutkha products worth ₹5 lakh from a house at Salamedu on Saturday. Following information that gutkha was being hoarded in a house, a police team raided a house at Mani Nagar in Salamedu and found 150 kg of gutkha products and ₹94,000 in cash.

The police identified the accused as Habib Rahman, 62. Investigations by the police revealed Rahman had allegedly smuggled the contraband from Bengaluru. He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said the police had frozen the bank accounts of 15 persons who were involved in the sale of gutkha and other banned tobacco products. The police will look into the transactions and take penal action against those selling banned tobacco products.