150 artificial limbs given to beneficiaries in Cuddalore

March 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Around 150 beneficiaries were given custom-made artificial limbs by C.K. Group of Educational Institutions and HEPL (Hema’s Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.) as part of its Eighth Walk India Campaign held in Cuddalore on Saturday.

Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramanian distributed the limbs to the beneficiaries. Walk India is an annual initiative of CavinKare, launched with the aim to support lower limb amputees by providing them with custom-made limbs.

The Collector complimented CavinKare Group for the initiative.

Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., said the group’s initiative had so far benefited 850 amputees in the country. “We are confident that the number will grow much bigger in the coming years,” she said. S. Sunder, Founder and Managing Trustee, Freedom Trust, was present.

