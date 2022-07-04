15 test positive in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district on Monday reported 15 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 74,381. The district saw 73,418 recoveries and the active case count stood at 68.

Villupuram district recorded 26 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 54,761.

Kallakurichi district reported 11 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 36,568.