15 history-sheeters arrested in Uppalam

Special teams conduct searches as part of crackdown

In a crackdown on anti-social elements, the police on Saturday arrested 15 persons with criminal history from Uppalam.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Lokeshwaran said a team of personnel from various divisions of the territorial police conducted a search in Uppalam area on Saturday morning, and arrested 15 history-sheeters.

The arrests were made from areas such as David Pettu, Dubrayapet, Veembakeerapalayam and Attupetti in Uppalam.

Five teams conducted the search in various places and made the arrests.

The team also recovered lethal weapons from their custody, he added. Superintendent of Police (East) Deepika and SP (North) Subham Sundar Ghosh were part of the search.

The search was conducted in the backdrop of widespread criticism against the police, following the murder of two history-sheeters in Uppalam last week.