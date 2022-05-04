14,627 students to appear for plus two exam

SSLC exam to start on May 6, plus one exam on May 10

SSLC exam to start on May 6, plus one exam on May 10

As many as 14,627 students would appear for the plus two examination, starting Thursday.

The Directorate of School Education has geared up to hold the plus two exam in 38 centres in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. There will be three separate centres for the students, appearing as private candidates.

Of the total number of students appearing, there are 7,655 girls and 6,972 boys. The exam would conclude on May 28. The department had formed seven flying squads to keep vigil on the examination centres, joint director of School Education, V.G. Sivagami said in a release.

As many as 16,802 students would be taking up the SSLC examination, which commences on May 6 in 48 centres in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. The department had constituted nine flying squads to conduct the exam in a smooth manner, she said.

The plus one exam would commence on May 10. Around 15,000 students would be appearing for the exam in 38 centres, the release added.