145 cadets attend 10-day annual NCC training camp

College students undergoing arms training at a ten-day NCC camp held at Lawspet in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

As many as 145 cadets, including 53 girls, are attending a 10-day annual training camp of NCC Air Wing unit.

The camp held at the NCC Camp Site, Lawspet is attended by cadets attached to Bharathidasan Government College for Women, Tagore Arts and Science College, Pondicherry University, Pondicherry University Community College, Jeevanandham Government Higher Secondary School, Government High School, Thirukanur and Government High School Abishekapakkam.

In a release, Wing Commander Sagar Dhupakar, Commanding Officer, Air Squadron, Lawspet, said the cadets were being imparted lessons on handling firearms, lessons on aero modelling, firing practice and physical training. Lectures on health and hygiene, plastic management, fire safety, and road safety are given to the cadets. The camp focuses on theory and practical aspects of air force operations. The camp is also an opportunity for the cadets to showcase their talents, the release said.

Flight Lieutenant S. L Humayun and Flying Officer M. Sivapriya are among those participating in the camp. The camp would conclude on July 21.