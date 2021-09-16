14 police inspectors transferred in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

16 September 2021 00:52 IST

The Director General of Police on Wednesday issued transfer orders to 14 Inspectors.

The list includes an Inspector who was reported for allegedly roughing up a doctor while on security duty in connection with the Vice-President’s visit on Sunday.

The inspector, Chennemougassoundaram, has been shifted out of Traffic (East) and posted to the SIGMA security wing.

