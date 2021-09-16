PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 16 September 2021 00:52 IST
14 police inspectors transferred in U.T.
The Director General of Police on Wednesday issued transfer orders to 14 Inspectors.
The list includes an Inspector who was reported for allegedly roughing up a doctor while on security duty in connection with the Vice-President’s visit on Sunday.
The inspector, Chennemougassoundaram, has been shifted out of Traffic (East) and posted to the SIGMA security wing.
