Puducherry

14 new faces in U.T. House

Special Correspondent 06 May 2021 01:12 IST
Updated: 06 May 2021 01:12 IST

NDA accounts for 7 MLAs, DMK 3

The Union Territory for the first time witnessed a record number of new faces after the 2021 Assembly poll.

Close to half of the elected representatives in the 15th Assembly will be new members, with the NDA accounting for seven of them.

In the 30-member House, 14 are debutants.

They are K.S.P. Ramesh (Kadiragamam), V. Aroumougham (Indira Nagar), U. Lakshmikanthan (Embalam) and R. Baskar (Ariankuppam) of the AINRC; Richard John Kumar (Nellithope), Embalam Selvam (Manaveli) and Sai Saravanan (Ossudu) of the BJP; Senthil Kumar (Bahour), Nagathyiagrajan (Neravy T. R. Pattinam) and Sampath (Mudaliarpet) of the DMK and Ramesh Parambath (Mahe) of the Congress.

Of the six Independents elected to the house, three are new faces. They are Prakash Kumar (Muthialpet), M. Sivasankaram (Ozhuvarkarai) and Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok (Yanam).

