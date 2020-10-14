Puducherry

138 test positive in Cuddalore

As many as 138 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Tuesday. With this, the number of cases in the district touched 21,932.

According to a bulletin of the Health Department, three persons died on Tuesday, taking the toll to 255.

The district had 928 active cases as on Tuesday while 147 recovered and were discharged from treatment centres.

Villupuram district reported 85 fresh cases, taking the total to 12,712.

Thirty-one persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 9,753.

