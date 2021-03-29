137 new cases in U.T.

CHENNAI

29 March 2021 00:32 IST

No death reported; 76 discharged

COVID-19 cases continued to soar in the Union Territory with 137 persons testing positive in 24 hours. The toll remained at 680 as no death was reported on Sunday.

Puducherry accounted for 92 fresh cases, Karaikal 37 and Mahe eight. No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 76 patients discharged in 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 907. Of them, 274 were in hospitals and 633 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 6.78%, the case fatality rate 1.65% and the recovery rate 96.14%.

Of an estimated 6.65 lakh tests conducted so far, over 6.16 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 561 healthcare workers, 309 frontline staff and 1,454 members of the public took their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The aggregate of persons immunised so far in the Union Territory stands at 62,799.