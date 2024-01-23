ADVERTISEMENT

₹1.36 crore recovered from online fraudsters in Puducherry

January 23, 2024 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Cyber Crime Wing of the police have appealed to residents to be cautious when it comes to online transactions

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Puducherry police have recovered around ₹1.36 crore that scamsters had defrauded from residents over the past one-and-a-half months.

The cyber police, in a press release, said the recovery was made after registering nine cases of online frauds. In the past 22 days, the cyber police received 255 complaints of online cheating in Puducherry. The victims related to these complaints are estimated to have lost around ₹5. 37 crore, the release said.

There had been several reports of fraudsters looting money through the Aadhar Enabled Payment System. The police are receiving a minimum of five cases daily.

The police have also appealed to the public to be wary of people impersonating police personnel and seeking details from residents. Recently, a case has been registered against an individual for impersonating a cyber police official to extract money, the press release said.

