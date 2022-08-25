13 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore
Cuddalore district on Wednesday reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 75,517. The district saw 74,524 recoveries and the active case count stood at 98.
Villupuram district recorded nine cases, taking the total number of cases to 56,031.
Kallakurichi district reported one case, taking the overall tally to 36,903.
