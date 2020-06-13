13 more COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Thirteen more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 176.

With five more discharged on Friday, the active cases stand at 91. The new cases diagnosed were contacts of patients in Mettupalayam and Thavalakuppam areas.

Currently, there are 49 cases undergoing treatment at IGMC&RI and 36 at JIPMER. Of the 9,658 people tested, 9,352 have tested negative and the results of the remaining people are awaited, a status report released by the Health Department said.

After two deaths were reported at GH early this week, around 10 staff, including doctors have been quarantined, a department official said.