128 persons, including 20 juveniles, held for Kallakurichi violence

Individuals arrested in connection with the violence being produced before a local court in Kallakurichi on Monday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

A day after massive violence broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi district following the death of a Class XII girl , the police arrested 128 persons, including 20 juveniles, and booked them for rioting and under sections of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, among other provisions.

The 108 accused, all residents of various areas in Kallakurichi district, were produced before a local court and remanded in custody, while the 20 juveniles were sent to a government observation home at Gingee in Villupuram district.

It may be recalled that a hostel staff found the body of the girl on the ground floor of the premises on July 13. The police claimed that a suicide note had been found, in which the girl was said to have accused two of her teachers of humiliating her in front of her classmates for not concentrating on her studies, and had said she was depressed over this. The girl’s mother denied that the handwriting on the note was her daughter’s.

The police have already arrested the school’s chairman, secretary, principal and two teachers in connection with the incident.

A police official said a case had been registered at the Chinnasalem police station against those who had indulged in violence on the school premises, under various sections of the IPC including 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 294 b (uttering obscenities), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 506 II. The case was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID.

On Sunday, violence erupted after a large number of residents and outsiders broke through the barricades near the private school and stormed the premises. The agitators ransacked the school and burnt at least 12 buses and three tractors. A police bus was also set ablaze and nine police vehicles, including a riot control vehicle, were damaged.

Mobilisedthrough WhatsApp

Police sources said a majority of the protesters were mobilised through WhatsApp. The WhatsApp link to a group called ‘Justice for the Victim’ was widely circulated. A number of locals and outsiders joined the group through the link and kept in touch regarding the proposed protest. The identities of the participants were being ascertained.

Meanwhile, a section of private schools in Kallakurichi district remained closed on Monday. Sources said the managements of the schools had intimated parents about the decision on Sunday evening.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050).