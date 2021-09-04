127 new COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

04 September 2021 01:04 IST

The Union Territory recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases at a Test Positivity Rate of about 2% on Friday. No death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 82 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (29), Yanam (2) and Mahe (14).

The test positivity rate was 2.01%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.81%.

The cumulative toll stood at 1,815 — Puducherry (1,432), Karaikal (237), Yanam (105) and Mahe (41).

With 70 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 894. This comprised 176 patients in hospitals and 718 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,23,929 cases against 1,21,220 patients recovered. Of an estimated 16.57 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 14 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 3,847 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccinated population in the Union Territory to 8,22,891.