127 new cases recorded in U.T.

One person dies of COVID-19 in Karaikal

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 127 new cases on Tuesday. The death occurred in Karaikal taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,819. The toll by region is: Puducherry (1,433), Karaikal (239), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 87 of the new cases followed by Karaikal (25), Yanam (2) and Mahe (13).

The test positivity rate was 2.32%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.75%.

With 66 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 974. Of this, 171 patients were in hospitals and 803 cases in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,24,311 cases against 1,21,518 patients recovered. Of an estimated 16.77 lakh tests administered so far, over 14.23 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,389 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccinated population to 8,42,874.