1,200 litres of illicit liquor seized from car

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel seized 1,200 litres of illicit liquor smuggled from Puducherry in a car at Uchimedu near here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks near the Uchimedu ration shop when they intercepted a car coming from Puducherry. A thorough inspection of the vehicle revealed 1,200 litres of illicit liquor. The car driver K. Manikandan, 26, of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, was arrested. A case has been registered.

Dec 23, 2019

