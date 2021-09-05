120 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

05 September 2021 02:17 IST

One more death brings up toll to 1,816

Puducherry recorded one COVID-19 death and 120 new cases on Saturday.

The fatality was reported in Mahe taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,816.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,432), Karaikal (237), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42).

Puducherry accounted for 70 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,017 tests, followed by Karaikal (17), Yanam (8) and Mahe (25). The test positivity rate was 2.39%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.78%.

Active case count

With 76 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 937, including 172 patients in hospitals and 765 in home isolation.

Puducherry has recorded an aggregate of 1,24,049 cases against 1,21,296 recoveries.

Of an estimated 16.63 lakh tests conducted so far, over 14.12 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 5,288 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of vaccinated people in the Union Territory to 8,28,179.