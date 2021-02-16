12-hour bandh postponed

PUDUCHERRY

16 February 2021 02:43 IST

The Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance has decided to postpone the 12-hour bandh called by the parties seeking recall of Lt. Governor on Tuesday.

The decision to postpone the bandh was announced by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy at a press conference on Monday. The Chief Minister said several trade organisations had asked for a postponement of the bandh.

