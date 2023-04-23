ADVERTISEMENT

12-day Pushkarani festival commences at Tirukanchi temple in Puducherry

April 23, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for devotees to take a holy dip in Sankarabarani river near the temple

The Hindu Bureau

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participating in Pushkarani festival at Thirukanchi temple on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 12-day Pushkarani festival at the famous Tirukanchi Sri Gangavaraga Natheeswarar temple commenced on Saturday with much religious fervour.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for devotees to take a holy dip in Sankarabarani river near the temple. The festival is being held for the first time

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan accompanied by Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar and legislators visited the temple and offered prayers.

The police have put in place special traffic arrangements near the temple and in Villianur area till the close of the festival. Movement of heavy vehicles are prevented from Villianur Kottaimedu junction to Uravayar-Karikkalampakkam route till May 3. Heavy vehicles are also not allowed from Murungampakkam junction to Kottaimedu via Odiampet.

Those who are coming in two-wheelers via Uravayar junction have been directed to park their vehicle at the vacant sites near Tirukanchi Mega City and Andiyarpalayam junction. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles coming via Thavalakuppam-Abishegapakkam should use the vacant plot on northern part of temple.

Parking arrangements have been made for four-wheelers near Abirami Tiles shop at Mel Tirukanchi and at the vacant site near Ananda Nagar-Balamurugan Nagar junction.

More than 200 policemen have been deployed to maintain law and order and for traffic management. The administration has also sought a company of National Disaster Response Force for deployment.

