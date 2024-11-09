12 arrested for running illegal lottery businesses in Puducherry

The Puducherry Police have registered eight cases and arrested 12 persons in a recent drive against the sale of illegal lotteries.

In a press release, Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan said the accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Lottery Regulation Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A sum of around ₹1. 27 lakh and nine mobile phones were seized from the accused. All the 12 persons arrested were remanded in judicial custody, the release said. The main accused in the illegal lottery business, Saravanan, is absconding, and a special team is tracking him down to bust the network behind the sale of illegal lotteries in the Union Territory, the release further stated.

“Raids were conducted in various police station limits on November 6 and 7 on the directions of senior officers. The operation was aimed to curb the illicit lottery trade that disproportionately affects vulnerable families seeking financial respite,” Mr. Kalaivanan said.

Seeking information from the public regarding the sale of illegal lotteries, he said the identity of the informer would be kept confidential. “The Puducherry Police urge people to report any information regarding illegal lottery sales to the police and identity of informers will be kept confidential. The public’s cooperation is crucial in eradicating the social menace of illegal lottery business,” the release said.

